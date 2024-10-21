Assam Police Sub Inspector Succumbs to Injuries After Accident

Guwahati: The Sub Inspector of the Bhangagarh Police Station who had suffered injuries during an accident a few days back, passed away while under treatment in the Gauhati Medical College Hospital on Monday.

Sub-Inspector Archana Devi posted at the Bhangagarh Police Station was involved in an accident while on duty. She had suffered severe injuries after the vehicle she was in collided with a parked truck in Sonapur. The incident took place late on October 8 and caused multiple injuries to the police official. She was immediately moved to the Gauhati Medical College where she remained under critical care.

It was mentioned that Archana Devi suffered a cardiac arrest at around 11:45 AM on Monday. Although the doctors tried to resuscitate her, they had to finally pronounce her dead at 12:25 PM on Monday.

Along with the sub inspector, two other police personnel were also injured in the accident. They were constables Biplab Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha. Both were moved to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital soon after the accident along with Archana Devi on the night of the accident.