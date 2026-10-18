Assam Police’s Anti-Drug Campaign Clocks 4.6 Million Views in Just Three Days

The humour gives the message an entry point; the seriousness of the issue remains central. Each creative is designed to make people pause, think and pass the message on.

This approach builds on Assam Police’s record of widely shared digital campaigns. Initiatives such as #DontBeASharent, addressing children’s privacy online, and #ThinkBeforeYouBelieve, encouraging citizens to question AI-based synthetic media and misinformation, have brought public concerns into conversations shaped by digital culture.

Connecting with Gen Z requires more than being present on the platforms they use. It requires understanding their humour, recognising the pressures they face and communicating without talking down to them. #ThinkBeforeYouDope carries that approach into drug awareness, pairing a clear message with a format young audiences can relate to.

The response offers another example of what public communication can achieve when it is rooted in an understanding of its audience. For Assam Police, such communication is an opportunity to build trust, encourage dialogue and make citizens active participants in awareness.

Assam Police urges young people, parents, educators and communities to carry the conversation forward and support a drug-free Assam.