All Assam Students’ Union Holds Anti-Drug Awareness Rally in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Responding to a call by the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), an anti-drug awareness rally was organised in Nalbari on Monday to raise public awareness against the growing menace of drug abuse and demand stronger action against the illegal drug trade.

The rally began at Nalbari Shaheed Bhawan and passed through the main roads of Nalbari town before returning to Shaheed Bhawan. AASU activists and members participated in the programme, raising slogans against drug abuse and urging society to unite against the growing threat.

Addressing the gathering, AASU vice-president Bhawajit Bezbaruah described drug abuse as a serious social menace that poses a major threat to the younger generation. He stressed the need for the government and administration to take immediate and effective measures to eradicate the problem from society. Bezbaruah also emphasised the importance of creating greater awareness among young people and strengthening collective efforts to prevent the spread of drugs.

Meanwhile, AASU Nalbari district president Nirujuddin Ahmed called for strict action against those involved in the illegal drug trade and urged the authorities to focus on identifying and dismantling the networks involved in the supply and distribution of drugs.

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