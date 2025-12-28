Assam Police’s ‘Friend for Hire’ New Year Message Urges Safe Celebrations

Guwahati: As New Year celebrations pick up across Assam, the state police has chosen a light-hearted but meaningful way to remind people about road safety.
In a post shared on social media, Assam Police introduced the idea of a “Friend for Hire” — a sober friend whose only responsibility is to make sure everyone gets home safely.
The creative post asks partygoers to keep one friend alcohol-free on New Year’s Eve. That friend, the message says, should take charge of the car keys, book a cab if required, step in when someone insists “I’m fine,” and ensure no one attempts to drive after drinking.
"Now Hiring: 1 Sober Friend who ruins your “I’m fine to drive” speech and Saves your Life instead!" Assam Police wrote on X.
Clarifying that it is not an actual service, the police note that the message is simply a reminder to think ahead before celebrating. The post strongly reiterates the basic rule of road safety: if you drink, don’t drive — either rely on a sober friend from your group or choose a cab.
By using relatable humour and everyday situations, Assam Police has tried to connect with young people and regular partygoers, encouraging them to celebrate responsibly and avoid unnecessary risks.
The message ends with the hashtag #NoRegretNewYear, urging people to welcome the New Year without accidents or loss.
Last year, Assam Police had shared a New Year post on social media that caught people’s attention. Instead of giving a strict warning, the police used humour to talk about safety during New Year celebrations.
The post was called “DJ Lockup Night.” It looked like a party invite but had a serious message. It reminded people that the New Year countdown may not end at midnight if someone drinks and drives. It could end at a police station instead.
The post listed fake DJs like DJ Lockup, DJ Breathalyzer and MC Seatbelt. Each name pointed to a simple rule — don’t drink and drive, wear a seatbelt and follow traffic rules.
Assam Police also mentioned a dress code. It included helmets, seatbelts and good decisions. The idea was to tell people to enjoy the celebrations but stay safe.
Through this post, Assam Police tried to send one clear message: celebrate the New Year, but don’t break the law and don’t put lives at risk.