Udalguri Police Seize 191 kg of Ganja, Arrest Two in Mazbat

Udalguri: In a significant anti-drug operation, the Udalguri police have recovered 191 kilograms of ganja from Dimasanga Hill under Mazbat Police Station, officials said on Sunday.
The operation, led by Inspector-in-Charge of Lalpani, resulted in the arrest of two individuals suspected to be involved in the trafficking of the contraband.
"In a major operation against ganja trafficking, a team led by IC Lalpani recovered 191 kgs of ganja from Dimasanga Hill under Mazbat PS and arrested 2 persons," Udalguri Police wrote on X.
The seizure is part of ongoing efforts to curb the illegal drug trade in the district, which has been a persistent concern for law enforcement agencies in the region. However, no further details about the arrested suspects or the origin of the consignment have been released.
Earlier in October this year, Udalguri police had recovered 28 kilograms of cannabis during an early morning raid at Kalamonipara village.
Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Mazbat and Lalpani police personnel conducted the operation around 4 a.m. and intercepted a scooter with registration number AS27D0244 carrying the contraband.
Two individuals, suspected to be drug traffickers and riding the vehicle, were arrested on the spot.
According to police sources, the seized cannabis is estimated to have a market value of around Rs 14 lakh in the international market.
In this regard, a case was registered at Mazbat Police Station (Case No. 53/25) under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and further investigations were initiated to uncover wider network behind the illegal trade.