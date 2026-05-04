Assam Poll Results: BJP-Led Alliance Leads Early, Opposition Yet to Open Account

The counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections is underway today, marking a decisive moment in the state’s political landscape. Early trends show the BJP-led NDA alliance gaining a clear advantage, leading in 13 seats, while the Congress-led alliance is ahead in just one seat. Other parties are yet to make an impact, underscoring the NDA’s strong start in the initial rounds of counting.

The counting process began at 8 am under strict security and administrative supervision across the state. The Election Commission has set up 40 counting centres to ensure a smooth and transparent process, with key locations including Kokrajhar, Tinsukia, Jorhat, and Nagaon.

As per procedure, counting started with postal ballots, followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines. Early trends are expected to become clearer as more rounds of counting are completed through the day.

The elections, held on April 9, witnessed a significant voter turnout of 85.5%, reflecting strong public participation. With over 2.5 crore eligible voters, the polls were seen as a high-stakes contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.

The campaign leading up to the elections focused heavily on issues such as identity politics, welfare schemes, and regional aspirations, with both alliances making strong efforts to connect with voters.

While these early trends favour the BJP-led alliance, political analysts caution that the final outcome will depend on multiple rounds of counting. Official results are expected to be declared later in the day as counting progresses across all constituencies.

All eyes remain on Assam as the state awaits the final verdict that will shape its political future for the next five years.