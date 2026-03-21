Assam polls: Trinamool Congress releases first list of candidates

The candidates named in the first list are Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar, Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri, Kalyani Kalita from Bajali, Dulu Ahmed from Chamaria, Bhoglal Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Bikash Nath Yogi from Palasbari, Amirul Islam from Barkhetri, Rajan Chouhan from Goreswar, Hare Krishna Deka from Mangaldai, Narendra Kumar Paw from Dhemaji (ST), Jiten Nag from Digboi, Dilip Moran from Makum, Tapas Das from Udharbond, Fazlur Rahman Laskar from Katigorah, and Shahajahan Laskar from Sonai.