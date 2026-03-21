Assam polls: Trinamool Congress releases first list of candidates

Guwahati: The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) has announced its first list of 17 candidates for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections 2026, marking its continued push to expand its presence in the state.
The list was released under the guidance of party chairperson Mamata Banerjee, with candidates fielded across multiple constituencies spanning districts such as Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, Kamrup, Nalbari, Tamulpur, Darrang, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, and Cachar.
The candidates named in the first list are Udangsri Narzary from Baokhungri, Mominur Islam from Bilasipara, Arif Akhtar Ahmed from Jaleswar, Kaushik Ranjan Das from Abhayapuri, Kalyani Kalita from Bajali, Dulu Ahmed from Chamaria, Bhoglal Rabha from Boko-Chaygaon (ST), Bikash Nath Yogi from Palasbari, Amirul Islam from Barkhetri, Rajan Chouhan from Goreswar, Hare Krishna Deka from Mangaldai, Narendra Kumar Paw from Dhemaji (ST), Jiten Nag from Digboi, Dilip Moran from Makum, Tapas Das from Udharbond, Fazlur Rahman Laskar from Katigorah, and Shahajahan Laskar from Sonai.
With this announcement, the AITC has signalled its intent to emerge as a significant player in Assam politics. Party leaders expressed confidence that the candidates will work towards addressing local issues and strengthening grassroots connect.
The party extended its best wishes to all nominees as they prepare to contest and serve the people in the forthcoming elections.