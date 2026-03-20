Meghalaya CM Meets Sanfida Nongrum, Praises Her Historic Achievement

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday met rising footballer Sanfida Nongrum and lauded her for her achievements on the national stage.
Sharing the update on micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister described Nongrum as a source of pride for the state, highlighting her milestone of scoring India’s first goal in 23 years at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Sangma also noted that she has become the first woman from Meghalaya to represent India at the senior level in football, calling the achievement significant for the state’s sporting landscape.
“It was a pleasure meeting her. Her achievement is remarkable and a matter of pride for Meghalaya,” the Chief Minister said.
He further extended support to the footballer for her future endeavours, expressing confidence that she will continue to perform at both national and international levels.
The recognition from the state leadership comes as Nongrum’s success draws attention to emerging sporting talent from Meghalaya.