Assam: Potters Busy Crafting Vishwakarma Idols Ahead of Festival

Jamugurihat: Preparations are underway for Vishwakarma Puja celebrations in the state. With just a few days remaining for the festival, people from different walks of life are getting ready for celebrating the Vishwakarma puja in their very own way.

As Vishwakarma Puja approaches, potters in Jamugurihat are working diligently to create intricate Vishwakarma idols. With the festival just around the corner, artisans in Jamugurihat, along with those from various parts of the state, are dedicating their efforts to meet the demand.

In the meantime, Maa Durga Shilpalay from Jamugurihat has made a remarkable contribution by crafting over 95 idols specifically for Vishwakarma Puja.

Local artists, who are currently awaiting customers, are adding the final touches to their Vishwakarma statues, ensuring that each piece is ready in time for the celebration. The festival will be celebrated on the coming Tuesday.