Assam: Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Wages At Dibrugarh Railway Station

DIBRUGARH: In a latest turn of event, a massive protest has erupted at Dibrugarh railway station over the non-payment of overdue wages to the workers.

The agitated workers, who are employed on a contractual basis, have forced the operations to come to a halt. They went on to encircle the contractor's office to complain about their grievances.

The unrest unfolded due to the failure to clear the remaining dues of the protesting workers as promised by the contractor identified as Swapnadeep Gogoi.

The workers have accused him of paying only partial wages despite completing the tasks assigned to them.