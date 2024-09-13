Assam: Workers Stage Protest Over Unpaid Wages At Dibrugarh Railway Station

DIBRUGARH: In a latest turn of event, a massive protest has erupted at Dibrugarh railway station over the non-payment of overdue wages to the workers.
The agitated workers, who are employed on a contractual basis, have forced the operations to come to a halt. They went on to encircle the contractor's office to complain about their grievances.
The unrest unfolded due to the failure to clear the remaining dues of the protesting workers as promised by the contractor identified as Swapnadeep Gogoi.
The workers have accused him of paying only partial wages despite completing the tasks assigned to them.
Expressing their grief, they shared that the withholding of wages for an extended period of time caused severe financial distress to them.
Notably, Gogoi manages contractual work for the railway department and he is currently under the scanner for his alleged mismanagement.
The workers have vowed to carry on with their protest until their demand of settling the dues are fulfilled. The angry workers have warned of an indefinite disruption in work if the issue is not resolved immediately.
Meanwhile, earlier this year, hundreds of brick kiln workers gathered for a protest outside the office of the Labour Commissioner in Agartala to voice their grievances against the alleged negligence of kiln owners and the state government in ensuring fair wages and basic amenities.
The demonstration, organized by the Tripura Brick Kiln Union, lasted for over two hours, with participants demanding immediate action to address their plight.
The protesters, including many migrant workers from various divisions across the state, expressed severe discontent with the ongoing issues related to wage non-payment and lack of essential services such as food, drinking water, and medical care at the workplace.
The union has put forth several demands, including the provision of food, fuel, drinking water, and medical supplies during work hours, accurate accounting of labour hours in the presence of labour officials, and the covering of all transportation and sustenance expenses for workers returning to their home states.
