Assam Premier League to Debut on August 1, Eight Teams Set for Title Battle

Guwahati: The inaugural edition of the Assam Premier League (APL) will get underway on August 1, with eight franchises set to compete for the title in a tournament featuring 43 matches over 23 days.

According to the official schedule, the league stage will consist of 40 matches, followed by two semi-finals on August 21 and the final on August 23.

Eight teams representing different regions of Assam will participate in the competition: Charaideo Sunrisers, Barpeta Braves, Tezpur Titans, Dibrugarh Warriors, Barak Legends, Nagaon Rangers, Guwahati Royals and Jorhat Stallions.

The tournament will begin with a double-header. Charaideo Sunrisers will face Barpeta Braves in the opening match at 2 pm, while Tezpur Titans will take on Dibrugarh Warriors at 7 pm. On the second day, Barak Legends will meet Nagaon Rangers, followed by the clash between Guwahati Royals and Jorhat Stallions.

During the league stage, each team will play every other team once, along with selected reverse fixtures. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semi-finals.

The Assam Cricket Association launched the tournament to provide a competitive platform for emerging cricketers in the state.

The league is expected to help identify new talent while strengthening Assam's domestic cricket structure.