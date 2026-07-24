Manipur: Endangered Dhole Recorded for First Time in Shirui Forests

Guwahati: The endangered dhole, or Asiatic wild dog, has been recorded for the first time in the forests of Shirui Village in Manipur's Ukhrul district, marking a significant milestone for wildlife conservation in the region.

The beautiful carnivore was captured on a camera trap during a wildlife monitoring survey conducted by the Environmental Force at Grassroot Level . The discovery adds a new species to the documented wildlife of Shirui and highlights the ecological importance of its forests.

As per ENFOGAL, the finding challenges the long-held belief among local residents that dholes did not inhabit the hills surrounding Shirui. Conservationists said the presence of the endangered predator indicates a healthy forest ecosystem with sufficient prey and minimal human disturbance.

The survey was carried out with support from the local people , including former hunter-turned-conservationist Pamreithing, whose knowledge of wildlife movement helped identify the camera trap location.

Listed as Endangered on the IUCN Red List, the dhole is one of Asia's most threatened social carnivores. Conservationists said the sighting reinforces Shirui's importance as a key biodiversity landscape and strengthens the case for further scientific surveys. Ongoing conservation efforts by the Ukhrul Forest Division, including community forest patrols under the COSFOM project, have also played a vital role in protecting the area's rich wildlife.