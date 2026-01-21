Assam Preparing Workforce for AI-Driven Future, CM Sarma at WEF 2026

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said the state was actively preparing its workforce for an automated and AI-driven future, highlighting Assam’s focus on skill development and industry-oriented training.
Sharing details of his participation on the second day of the World Economic Forum, Sarma said Assam is reshaping its training ecosystem to match emerging global requirements.
“Given our young demography, Assam is rewriting the training playbook,” the chief minister said, adding that institutions like the Assam Skill Development University are integrating industry-friendly curricula at the core of skill initiatives.
He also pointed out that Assam has developed strong use cases in advanced manufacturing and digital adoption.
“Our state hosts one of the most digitally advanced manufacturing sites globally,” Sarma said, underlining Assam’s growing capabilities in modern industrial practices.
As per Sarma, the WEF interaction featured a distinguished international panel, including governors from the US states of Oklahoma and Michigan, France’s Minister Delegate for Europe, and senior leadership from the World Economic Forum.
Reiterating Assam’s strategic importance, Sarma said the state has emerged as a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy, adding, "Guided by the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has become the country’s fastest-growing state."
Inviting global investors, the chief minister said Assam offers significant opportunities across sectors and is ready to partner with businesses looking to expand in the Northeast and beyond.
Additionally, Sarma also participated in a meeting along with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, where he held detailed discussions with leaders of the global semiconductor industry to strengthen both upstream and downstream supply chains.
He said Assam is intensifying efforts to expand its semiconductor ecosystem.
“Each of these companies is doing excellent work and has shown keen interest in partnering with us,” the chief minister said, expressing optimism about Assam’s prospects in the high-tech manufacturing space.
Sarma also thanked N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of the Tata Group, for organising the roundtable and supporting the state’s vision.
The meeting was attended by representatives from Synopsys, Qualcomm, Analog Devices, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Honeywell and Henkel, among others.