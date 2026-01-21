PM Modi Extends Statehood Day Greetings to Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended Statehood Day greetings to the people of Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya, lauding their rich cultural heritage, development strides and contributions to India’s growth.
Greeting Tripura, the Prime Minister said the state reflects a unique blend of tradition and modernity and continues to add momentum to the country’s development journey.
In a post on X, Modi noted that Tripura has witnessed notable transformations across sectors and expressed hope that the state would see significant progress in the years ahead.
"Warm greetings to the people of Tripura on their Statehood Day. Tripura’s journey is marked by a remarkable blend of tradition and modernity. The state has witnessed pioneering transformations in diverse fields and its people are adding momentum to India’s growth trajectory. I pray that Tripura prospers significantly in the coming times," Modi said.
Extending wishes to Manipur on its Statehood Day, the Prime Minister acknowledged the state’s role in national progress and praised its strong sporting culture and deep-rooted traditions.
He said the people of Manipur have been enriching India’s growth and expressed confidence that the state would continue on the path of development.
"On the occasion of Manipur Statehood Day, I extend my warm greetings to my sisters and brothers of the state. People from Manipur are enriching the progress of India. This state’s passion towards sports, culture and nature is noteworthy. May the state continue to move forward on the path of development in the times to come," he added.
Congratulating the people of Meghalaya, Modi highlighted the state’s cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty, while underlining its meaningful contribution to the nation’s development.
He wished the state continued progress and new milestones in the future.
"I convey my heartfelt greetings to the people of Meghalaya on their Statehood Day. The people of Meghalaya have made strong contributions to the development of our nation. The state’s cultural vibrancy and scenic beauty are widely admired. May Meghalaya keep scaling new heights of development in the future," the Prime Minister said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his greetings to the three northeastern states. In separate posts, Shah said Tripura has emerged as a proud contributor to India’s growth and expressed confidence in its development under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha.
He described Manipur as a state of vibrant culture and talented people, calling it a matter of pride for the nation.
On the other hand, referring to Meghalaya, Shah termed it a hub of rich biodiversity and a confluence of cultures that reinforces the spirit of India.
Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya attained statehood on January 21, 1972, following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971. While Manipur and Tripura were granted full statehood, Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in recognition of its distinct geographical and cultural identity.
Over the decades, the three states have continued to play an important role in strengthening India’s cultural diversity, strategic significance and overall development journey.