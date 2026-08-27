Assam Project S.W.I.F.T. will Revive 71 Beels Across 23 Districts

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted Project S.W.I.F.T., a Rs 796.88-crore initiative supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to rejuvenate the state’s traditional beels, strengthen the fisheries sector and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities.

Under the project, 71 beels across 23 districts will be rejuvenated, covering nearly 4,000 hectares of water bodies. The initiative aims to increase fish production to 6,000 metric tonnes, while around 570 million fish fry are expected to be produced annually.

The project also focuses on strengthening fishing communities and expanding livelihood opportunities. As part of the initiative, 302 boats and fishing nets will be distributed, while 1,000 young people will receive grants of Rs 50,000 each to support livelihood activities.

In addition, 30 fish feed units and 100 fish processing units will be established for Self-Help Groups (SHGs), helping strengthen the fisheries value chain and generate additional income.

The initiative is expected to restore Assam’s traditional aquatic ecosystems while boosting fish production, supporting fishing communities and promoting the sustainable use of the state’s natural water resources.