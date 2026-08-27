CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Visits Somnath Temple on Son’s 25th Birthday

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and offered prayers during a family visit to mark his son Nandil’s 25th birthday.

Sharing details of the visit on social media, Sarma wished his son on his birthday and expressed his pride in the young man he is becoming. He said that while sons often look up to their fathers, fathers also quietly draw inspiration from their sons.

During the visit, Sarma recalled that he had visited the temple ahead of the Assam Assembly elections and sought blessings before his party’s victory. He said he had returned to offer his obeisance to Baba Somnath and pray for the progress and prosperity of Bharat.

Sarma described the Somnath Temple as a symbol of India’s civilisational resilience and said it represented a society that had preserved its faith through various challenges.

He also welcomed plans for the expansion and development of the temple premises. Sarma expressed confidence that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Somnath would develop into not only a major pilgrimage destination in India but also a globally recognised religious site.