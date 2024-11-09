Assam: Protesters Clash With the Police in Tinsukia Over Demand for Tribal Status

Tinsukia: The All Moran Students' Union and the All Assam Motok Youth Students’ Federation staged a massive protest that later took a violent turn as protestors demanding tribal status for the Moran-Motok community clashed with the local police.

The peaceful protest intensified following the intervention of the security forces, citing preventative measures, and fired tear gas to scatter the crowd, allegedly to prevent the symbolic burning of effigies.

The incident has raised serious allegations against ASI Shankar Das of Tinsukia Sadar Police Station. The student unions, representing major sections of the Moran and Motok communities, have accused Das of unjustified force and inappropriate actions during the protest.

The All Moran Students' Union and the Motok Youth Students’ Federation have collaboratively presented an ultimatum in response, demanding immediate disciplinary action against Shankar Das. They also warned that failure to comply within 24 hours will spark a district-wide bandh (shutdown) in Tinsukia on November 10 as a form of protest against what they term as a violation of their right to peaceful protest.

Now it remains to see if any action will be taken against the police official in question or if the protesters prevent normal working in the district on Sunday.