Assam: Public Holiday Declared on November 13 in 5 Constituencies for Bypolls

Guwahati: In view of the upcoming bypolls in a total of five legislative assembly constituencies of the state, the Governor of Assam has declared a public holiday on November 13. The voting for the five legislative assembly polls in these constituencies will be conducted on these dates.

“In pursuance of Chief Electoral officer, Assam's letter No. ELE. 119/2024/7 dated 19- 10-2024 read with ECI's letter No. 78/EPS/2024/30823 dated 16-10-2024 and the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare 13.11.2024 (Wednesday), being the Day of Poll as a public holiday under Section 25 of N. I. Act, 1881(XXIV of 1881) read with the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No.20/25/Pub-1, dated 8 June, 1957 on account of Bye-Election, within the specified jurisdiction/areas of the following Assembly Constituencies of the State: 11 Dholai (SC), 31 Sidli (ST), 32 Bongaigaon, 77 Behali and 88 Samaguri Assembly Constituencies,” mentioned the official order.

“All the Government/ Non-government Offices, PRIs, urban local bodies, educational institutions, business and Commercial establishments including banks, tea gardens and industries etc. within the specified jurisdiction of the above-mentioned Assembly Constituencies will remain closed on account of this Public Holiday under N.I. Act, 1881,” the order added.