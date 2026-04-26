Assam ‘Pushes Back’ 20 Alleged Bangladeshi Nationals, Crackdown to Continue: CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that 20 alleged illegal Bangladeshi nationals were “pushed back” across the border in an overnight operation.
Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Sarma asserted that the state will continue its strict action against infiltration.
"We continuously remind ourselves of this prophetic line when we expel infiltrators from Assam who don't leave themselves," he added.
Highlighting the latest operation, he added, “For instance these 20 illegal Bangladeshis who were pushed back last night. Assam will fight, pushbacks will continue.”
The issue of cross-border infiltration has remained a politically sensitive subject in Assam, with successive governments emphasizing detection and deportation mechanisms. The latest statement signals an ongoing push by the state to step up enforcement measures along the international border.
Officials are yet to release further details regarding the identities or locations linked to the individuals involved in the latest operation.