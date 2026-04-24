Gauhati HC Denies Anticipatory Bail to Pawan Khera in Case Linked to Assam CM’s Wife

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of senior Congress leader Pawan Khera in a case registered on a complaint filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The order was passed by Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia, who had reserved the verdict after hearing arguments earlier this week.
The development comes days after the Supreme Court of India declined to grant transit bail to Khera and directed him to approach a competent court in Assam.
The apex court had also observed that the court dealing with the anticipatory bail plea should decide the matter independently.
The case relates to allegations made by Khera regarding the business dealings of the Chief Minister’s wife, which drew sharp reactions from the BJP. Following a complaint, Assam Police registered an FIR against the Congress leader on April 6.
Khera had earlier approached the Telangana High Court seeking relief, terming the case politically motivated, and was granted interim protection. However, the relief was subsequently stayed by the Supreme Court, which asked him to move the appropriate court in Assam.