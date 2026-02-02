Assam Pushes Back Eight Illegal Infiltrators from Cachar, Says CM Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday reiterated the state government’s tough stand against illegal infiltration, announcing that eight illegal infiltrators were pushed back from Cachar district.
In a post on social media, the Chief Minister asserted that no illegal entrant would be spared and warned of strict and swift action against those entering the state without valid documents.
Emphasising the role of security agencies, Sarma said every infiltrator would have to face firm action and be pushed back to their country.
“Chun chun kar bahar nikaalenge… No illegal infiltrator will be spared. Everyone has to face the wrath of our security agencies and be pushed back unceremoniously to their nation,” the Chief Minister said in his post on X.
He further stressed that the operation in Cachar reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal infiltration, adding that there would be no compromise on the issue.
Sarma described the action as swift and decisive, underlining the administration’s commitment to safeguarding Assam’s borders and internal security.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid heightened vigilance along border districts, with security agencies intensifying checks and coordinated operations to curb illegal movement into the state.