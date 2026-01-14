Four illegal infiltrators pushed back From Assam during overnight operation: CM Sarma

Guwahati: Four illegal immigrants were pushed back during an overnight operation in Assam, said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.
In a social media post, Sarma said that the utter joy of pushing back illegal infiltrators whose aim is to destroy Assam's culture and demography is immense.
"Things we celebrate in Assam. 1. Bihu 2. Puja 3. Pushbacks. The utter joy of pushing back illegal infiltrators whose aim is to destroy Assam's culture and demography is immense. 4 such illegals got a taste of Assam's hospitality last night. Bye bye" he wrote on X.
Sarma has consistently maintained that safeguarding indigenous rights and maintaining law and order are among the key objectives of his administration.
Last week, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that security forces had apprehended 13 foreign nationals who were attempting to enter India illegally and pushed them back across the border in accordance with legal procedures.
In a post on social media platform X on Monday, December 5, Sarma asserted that the state government would maintain a firm stand against illegal immigration. He said the action reflected the government’s commitment to protecting Assam’s interests.
“Respecting their rights, we pushed back 13 immigrants on the other side of the border,” the Chief Minister wrote, adding that illegal immigrants have a right to remain in their own homeland.
However, Sarma did not disclose the nationality or ethnic background of the individuals who were pushed back.
Assam shares a 267.5-km-long international border with Bangladesh, covering the districts of Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar. The state has an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi, which serves as a major official entry and exit point along the India-Bangladesh border.
The Northeast region has three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border—Sutarkandi in Assam, Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura. Assam also has another ICP at Darranga along the India-Bhutan border.