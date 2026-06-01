Assam: Rape Accused Shot In Leg During Escape Attempt

Guwahati: The Assam Police shot and killed 35-year-old Akkas Ali, accused of sexually violating an 11-year-old girl in Chhaygaon, during his alleged attempt to evade arrest during the investigation, late last night.

Ali was arrested by Palashbari Police following the incident and was also being transported back to Chhaygaon around midnight for taking further action.

As per sources, the shooting occurred when Ali was allegedly attacked the police team in an attempt to evade it. In reaction, police fired to stop his fleeing. The gunshot wound was to his left leg and the accused was immediately arrested.

The suspect sustained a bullet wound to his left leg and is currently receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) and is also under police surveillance.

The incident has been reported but police have not issued a statement yet regarding the incident.

The accused was arrested in relation to the alleged sexual assault case against a 11-year-old girl under POCSO Act. The case was one that had drawn a lot of attention and police were still continuing their investigation when it happened.

The legal action will proceed in the case and an investigation into the encounter incident is likely to take place as per the established procedure, police said.

Further details are awaited from the police and district administration.