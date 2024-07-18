Assam Rashtriya Abhiskar Abhiyan Project launch to succumb Meghalaya educational distresses, IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology of Guwahati has come up with different standards of Co-Curriculum integration of Technology and Experiential learning. The unwavering commitment of IIT toward the educational segment of society has immensely contributed to the quality improvement.
Teaching Development and Advanced Learning in STEM is endured to improve on such topics by IIT. Other than, the IIT in Northeast India has worked in several projects that are implemented through government projects.
The students are reassured to benefit from the experiential learning environment. The initiative to such an approach is also said to be beneficial to educators.
To quote Professor Devendra Jalihal, the Director of IIT Guwahati that there are dedicated resources and experts. The enhancement of education in different segments is also assured says the Director. It is also said that the students and the educators must have better tools and technologies for better communication. Thus collaborative steps are taken ahead for the joint advent of IIT to Meghalaya educational sectors
The steps taken are directed in the process through the provision of state-of-the-art equipment, through instruction, and the non-stop support. Such goals are to achieve the dynamic productive learning promoting immensely the backbone of education.
It is also expected and accelerated hopes of diversification of such changes will bring a revolution to Meghalaya's educational system. The programs are aiming for an excellent education performance in the entire North-East
To mention the few projects of IIT Guwahati and Samagra Shiksha Meghalaya under the Ministry of Education's Rashtriya Abhishkar Abhiyan Projects are
Journey of Discovery : The Megh QuestGuwahati IIT had 4000 children from over 2000 schools not having a scientific touch on the mode. It facilitated with t-shirts stationery certificate and activity calendar for a three-day stay.
Mentoring In Schools: The workshops are held through the pedagogical method and Social groups are created to build online support
Science Bundles: Robotic Kits are distributed and teachers are trained on such forty experiments included in teaching materials gardening, battery-operated cars and robots, machines and automation, sound play, and fun with light
