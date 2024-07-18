Assam Rashtriya Abhiskar Abhiyan Project launch to succumb Meghalaya educational distresses, IIT Guwahati

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Technology of Guwahati has come up with different standards of Co-Curriculum integration of Technology and Experiential learning. The unwavering commitment of IIT toward the educational segment of society has immensely contributed to the quality improvement.



Teaching Development and Advanced Learning in STEM is endured to improve on such topics by IIT. Other than, the IIT in Northeast India has worked in several projects that are implemented through government projects.

The students are reassured to benefit from the experiential learning environment. The initiative to such an approach is also said to be beneficial to educators.