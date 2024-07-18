Assam Keshab Mahanta a new portfolio of Transport Fisheries and Excise

Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Keshab Mahanta is given a new department of Transport Fisheries and Excise on Tuesday
Parimal Shuklabaidya has given up the various roles of ministries post his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Such surrendering has led to the transfer of responsibility to Minister Keshab Mahanta.
The role before given to Keshab Mahanta is taken away by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma that is for the department of Health.
Mahanta represents the Asom Gana Parishad and is also a member of BJP'S alliance. Mahanta is allocated with the departments of Science, Technology and Climate Change, and Information Technology in addition to Departments of Transport, Excise and Fisheries.
Whereas the Health and Family Welfare Department is now headed by CM Himanta Biswa Sharma on Tuesday. Suklabaidya has resigned from the post since the position he won after the Parliamentary Election from his constituency Silchar. Such resignation is accepted by the Governor in the constitutional process.
Additionally, the Minister will continue to be in-charge of the positions in the Departments of namely Home, Personnel, Public Works, Medical Education and Research, Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture excluding the Directorate of Library Museum and Directorate of Archaeology.
In a tweet, Suklabaidya expressed his gratitude and excitement about the new phase in his career, stating,
The news in the tweet says that there is an expression of gratefulness for the beginning of his new career. There marked a significant and transformation in the public service of five years in the position of MLA of Dholai since 1991. He also tendered his resignation to Hon'ble Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Sri Biswajit Daimary. He also says that the decision is taken under the unanimous support of the people from Dholai. The people from Dholai are the greatest strength in his life. He seeks blessings on such a note and unwavering support from the members of BJP family on such a victory
