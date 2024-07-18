Assam Keshab Mahanta a new portfolio of Transport Fisheries and Excise

Guwahati: Assam Cabinet Keshab Mahanta is given a new department of Transport Fisheries and Excise on Tuesday

Parimal Shuklabaidya has given up the various roles of ministries post his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Such surrendering has led to the transfer of responsibility to Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The role before given to Keshab Mahanta is taken away by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma that is for the department of Health.