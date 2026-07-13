Assam Records 62% Cancer Survival Rate, Surpassing National Average

Guwahati: Assam has achieved a cancer survival rate of 62 per cent, surpassing the national average, owing to its three-tier cancer care programme that focuses on early detection, timely diagnosis and prompt treatment.

As per the information shared by the Assam Government, the state's three-layer distributed cancer care model currently has 12 operational cancer care centres, strengthening access to specialised treatment across Assam.

As part of its ongoing efforts to improve cancer care, the government has set a target of screening 1.24 crore people for the early detection of the disease. So far, around 47 lakh people have already been screened.

The programme has also recorded significant progress in treatment and diagnostic services. More than one lakh CT scans have been conducted, approximately 50,000 patients have been admitted for inpatient (IPD) care, over 1.56 lakh chemotherapy sessions have been administered, and more than 17,000 radiation therapy sessions have been delivered.

Highlighting the achievement, the Assam Government stated that timely testing, diagnosis and treatment have played a crucial role in improving cancer survival rates. The government reiterated its commitment to expanding screening coverage and ensuring that patients receive early diagnosis and timely treatment, thereby improving health outcomes across the state.