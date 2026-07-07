Assam Records Highest Cancer Survival Rate In India : Ashok Singhal

Guwahati: Today, the Health Minister Ashok Singhal claimed that Assam has achieved the highest cancer survival rate in the country at 62 per cent, significantly higher than the national average of 40 per cent, attributing the milestone to Assam's decentralised cancer care model and extensive early detection programme.

During the Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Singhal said the state's comprehensive cancer care strategy covers early detection, treatment, palliative care, survivorship and research. He added that the government has established a decentralised network of cancer hospitals to ensure that quality treatment is available beyond Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

The minister said Assam has planned a network of 17 cancer care centres under the L1, L2 and L3 model, of which 12 are already operational, while construction of the remaining five is progressing slowly.

The operational facilities include the L1 State Cancer Institute in Guwahati, L2 Comprehensive Cancer Care Centres at Dibrugarh, Barpeta, Silchar and Diphu, and L3 Diagnostic and Day Care Centres at Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Darrang, Golaghat and Tinsukia. Singhal said all the hospitals are equipped with high-quality infrastructure and modern treatment facilities.

Showcasing the state's cancer screening programme, the minister said the government aims to screen 1.24 crore people across Assam. So far, nearly 47 lakh people have undergone screening, resulting in the early detection of more than 900 cancer patients. He said the rise in detected cases reflects the success of the mass screening initiative, as cancers that would otherwise have been diagnosed at advanced stages are now being identified in Stages I and II, improving survival outcomes.

Singhal also announced that Assam is set to become the first state in Northeast India to offer proton therapy for cancer patients, with the advanced treatment expected to be introduced within the next few weeks.

Sharing the achievements of the Assam Cancer Care Network, the minister said that, as of May 2026, the network had registered 2,26,923 cases, including 71,517 new cancer patients. It has provided 5,85,533 outpatient consultations, admitted 48,659 inpatients, administered 1,56,973 chemotherapy sessions, delivered radiation therapy to 17,408 patients, performed 9,563 major surgeries, and conducted more than one lakh CT scans, with treatment being provided free of cost under various government healthcare schemes.

The minister further said that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended the Assam model of cancer care for adoption by other states.