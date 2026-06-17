Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal Conducts Surprise Inspection at GMCH

Guwahati: Today, Assam Health Minister Ashok Singhal conducted a surprise inspection of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital , reviewing healthcare services, patient facilities and ongoing developmental initiatives at the state's premier medical institution.

Accompanied by senior doctors , Singhal toured various sections of the hospital and medical college, taking stock of the overall conditions and assessing the quality of healthcare delivery. During the visit, he inspected the newly constructed building and the CN Centre, while also interacting directly with patients and their attendants to hear their concerns and gather feedback on the services being provided.

The minister also held a meeting with GMCH authorities, doctors and administrators to discuss measures aimed at strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving patient care and enhancing service outcomes.

Sharing details of the visit on social media, Singhal described GMCH as the cornerstone of Assam's healthcare ecosystem and a lifeline for millions of people across Assam and the wider North East region.

"GMCH is the cornerstone of Assam's healthcare ecosystem and a lifeline for millions across Assam and the North East. As part of our commitment to building a Swasthyawan Assam, I visited Gauhati Medical College and Hospital today to review healthcare delivery, patient services and ongoing developmental initiatives," he wrote.

The minister added that he interacted with patients and attendants to gain first-hand insights into their experiences and held detailed discussions with doctors and administrators on ways to further improve healthcare services.

The visit comes shortly after Singhal assumed charge of the Health Department and reflects the government's focus on strengthening public healthcare infrastructure and ensuring better medical services for citizens across the state.