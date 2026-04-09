Assam Records Highest-Ever Voter Turnout in Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Assam witnessed its highest-ever voter turnout of 84.42% by 5 PM on Thursday in the ongoing Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said.
Voting, which began at 7 AM across all 126 constituencies, continued throughout the day with strong participation from citizens.
As per ECI, the highest turnout was recorded in Dalgaon, where 94.57% of registered voters exercised their franchise. Turnout figures showed a steady climb during the day: 38.92% by 11 AM, 59.63% by 1 PM, and 75.91% by 3 PM.
Long queues were reported at many polling stations, reflecting active engagement from Assam’s electorate.
Several reports said the day’s polling has been smooth, with voters turning out in significant numbers across both urban and rural areas.
The election sees a total of 722 candidates in the fray, including prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal, and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi.
Most seats are witnessing a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led opposition alliance.
The ruling BJP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while Congress hopes to reclaim power after its 2016 defeat.
The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, 2026, when the full outcome of the state polls will be revealed.