Hagrama Mohilary Casts Vote, Says People Backing NDA in Assam Polls

Kokrajhar: Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Hagrama Mohilary, cast his vote on Thursday in the ongoing Assam Assembly elections and claimed that people are in support of the NDA.
Speaking after voting, Mohilary said he had interacted with people from different communities who, according to him, were backing the alliance.
“I cast my vote… I interacted with people from various communities, and they are all with us (NDA),” he added.
His remarks come as polling continues across key constituencies in the state, where voter turnout and political alignments are being closely observed.
According to official figures, more than 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the state. Of the total 2,50,54,463 electors, 1,25,31,552 are men and 1,25,22,593 are women, along with 318 voters in the transgender category and 63,423 service voters.
The electorate includes 6,42,314 first-time voters aged between 18 and 19 years, 2,50,006 senior citizens above 80 years, and 2,05,085 persons with disabilities.
A total of 722 candidates are in the fray.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also arranged webcasting at polling stations to strengthen monitoring during the voting process.