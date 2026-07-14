Assam Records Over Six Crore Tourist Arrivals in a Decade

Guwahati: Assam has welcomed more than six crore tourists over the past 10 years, including over 2.4 lakh foreign visitors, Tourism Minister Ajanta Neog informed the Assam Legislative Assembly .

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, the minister said the state recorded a total of 6,04,85,638 tourist arrivals between 2016–17 and 2025–26, of which 2,41,192 were foreign nationals.

According to Neog, Assam registered its highest tourist footfall in 2022–23, when 98,31,141 visitors, including 18,946 foreign tourists, travelled to the state. She attributed the surge to the revival of tourism in the post-COVID-19 period.

In contrast, the lowest number of tourist arrivals was recorded in 2020–21, when the state received 13,52,037 visitors, including only 347 foreign nationals, as the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions severely impacted the tourism sector.

The minister said foreign tourists visiting Assam primarily came from countries including the United Kingdom, France, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, the United States, Switzerland, Nepal, Bangladesh, Canada, Sri Lanka, Japan, Spain, Belgium and Israel.

Neog further informed the House that Australia, Japan and all 27 member states of the European Union have recently revised their travel advisories for Assam, citing a significant improvement in the state's law and order situation. She said the revised advisories are expected to boost international tourism and further strengthen Assam's position as a preferred travel destination.