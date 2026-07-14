Three Uttar Pradesh Tourists Arrested for Allegedly Vandalising Meghalaya Homestay

Guwahati : Three tourists from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for allegedly vandalising a homestay, threatening its staff and leaving without paying their bill in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district. Three minors accompanying them have also been detained, police said.

The incident occurred at Oakwood Homestay in Risa Colony, where the owner lodged an FIR on 11th July, alleging that a group of guests threatened employees, damaged property and fled the premises without settling their dues.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said two cases were registered based on the complaint, following which police launched an investigation with assistance from the police in Assam's Kokrajhar district, West Bengal's Alipurduar district and Sapatgram Police.

"With regard to the incident that took place at Oakwood Homestay in Risa Colony, we received a complaint on July 11 alleging that two persons threatened to damage the guest house and left without paying the bill," Syiem said.

After a coordinated search operation, police traced the accused in Alipurduar district of West Bengal at around 4.45 pm. The arrested adults have been identified as Vikas Singh, Avinash Singh and Akand Pratap Singh. Three 17-year-old boys accompanying them were detained and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

The three adult accused were initially detained by West Bengal Police before being taken into custody by a Meghalaya Police team and produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court in Alipurduar.

However, as the offences invoked carry a maximum punishment of less than seven years' imprisonment, the court granted bail to all three accused, SP Syiem said.

The accused have been booked under Sections 351(3), 324(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation into the incident is underway.