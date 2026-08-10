Government Resumes Subsidised Dal and Sugar for Ration Card Holders from Today

Guwahati: The Assam, state government from today has resumed the distribution of subsidised dal and sugar to ration card holders across the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma announced this information .

Sharing the development on social media, Sarma said the distribution had resumed as promised to the people of Assam. He urged beneficiaries to visit their nearest Fair Price Shop (FPS) to collect their allocated stock.

“As promised to the people of Assam, disbursement of subsidised dal and sugar to ration card holders resumes from today,” the Chief Minister stated. He added that more than 70 lakh kg of dal and sugar are currently available at Fair Price Shops across the state.

The distribution of the subsidised food items had been suspended during the 2026 Assam Assembly election period and the subsequent formation of the new government.

The resumption comes as part of the state government’s commitment to restore the scheme following the elections. Eligible ration card holders can now collect their subsidised quota from their respective FPS outlets.