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Assam: Retired Police Inspector Allegedly Caught Kissing Woman at OYO Hotel in Dibrugarh

The retired police inspector had been communicating with the woman through Facebook before the two reportedly met at the hotel
Assam: Retired Police Inspector Allegedly Caught Kissing Woman at OYO Hotel in Dibrugarh
Assam: Retired Police Inspector Allegedly Caught Kissing Woman at OYO Hotel in Dibrugarh
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Guwahati: A 63-year-old retired police inspector from Naharkatia in  Dibrugarh was allegedly caught kissing a woman at an OYO hotel in Duliajan, as per reports. The incident reportedly came to light after members of Jagrit Nari Shakti confronted the duo at the hotel. The organisation allegedly found the retired officer and the woman together at the property.

As per allegations, the retired police inspector had been communicating with the woman through Facebook before the two reportedly met at the hotel. The woman is said to be from Duliajan.

The retired officer’s wife has alleged that her husband was involved in a relationship with the woman and that the alleged relationship had caused her mental distress and affected their family life. She has reportedly sought an end to the alleged relationship.

The woman, meanwhile, reportedly acknowledged that she was in a relationship with the retired officer. However, she allegedly claimed that the two had only kissed at the hotel and denied any further involvement.

Members of Jagrit Nari Shakti reportedly confronted the pair after learning about their meeting. The allegations regarding the relationship and alleged harassment have not been independently verified. Details regarding any police complaint, legal action or investigation into the incident were not immediately available.

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Dibrugarh
Hotel
Retired Police Inspector
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