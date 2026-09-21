Five Arrested Over Alleged Vandalism at Dhaba Near Zubeen Kshetra

Guwahati: Today, Sonapur Police, arrested five men in connection with alleged vandalism at New City Dhaba near Zubeen Kshetra on the night of 19th September , when the whole Assam observed Zubeen Divas to mark the first death anniversary of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

The arrested people have been identified as Narottam Pegu, Ranoj Doley, Arun Doley, Jitu Doley and Nilkantha Pegu. Police said four of them are from Majuli, while the fifth is from Lakhimpur. All five were reportedly arrested in Guwahati.

As per police, more than 100 men had gathered at the dhaba after the closure of the liquor outlet on the premises. The outlet was reportedly scheduled to remain open until around 10pm but was allegedly closed at about 9pm, citing the situation at the spot and police directions.

The decision reportedly angered some of the youths, who demanded that the outlet be reopened. The situation subsequently escalated, with the group allegedly vandalising parts of the dhaba and creating a disturbance.

Located around 300 metres from Zubeen Kshetra, the dhaba was near the site where large crowds had gathered for Zubeen Divas. Sonapur Police later reached the spot and reportedly used a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd.

The five arrested men are being questioned as the investigation continues.