Assam reviews LPG supply as local refineries meet only 30% of demand

Guwahati: The Assam government has begun closely monitoring the supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) after Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said that refineries within the state currently have the capacity to meet only about 30 per cent of the state’s demand.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Kota said Assam’s four refineries have been asked to ramp up production to ensure uninterrupted supply of cooking gas to consumers.
The issue was reviewed during a video conference chaired by the Union Home Secretary, which was attended by chief secretaries and directors general of police from all states and Union territories to assess the availability of LPG and diesel across the country.
Assam has four operational refineries — three run by Indian Oil Corporation at Digboi, Guwahati and Bongaigaon, and another operated by Numaligarh Refinery Limited at Numaligarh.
However, officials said these facilities together are currently able to meet only around 30 per cent of the state’s LPG requirements.
To keep a close watch on the situation, the state government has constituted a high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary, with representatives from relevant departments tasked with regularly reviewing the fuel supply position.
Kota also announced the formation of a dedicated media monitoring committee to track rumours, misinformation and misleading reports that could trigger panic among consumers.
Enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict action against individuals or entities spreading false information regarding fuel availability.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought to reassure residents, saying there is no shortage of LPG cylinders in the state. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said the government is closely monitoring the situation in view of the ongoing tensions in West Asia.
He noted that India has diversified its energy procurement and is sourcing gas from around 40 countries. Sarma also said Russia has resumed sending oil and gas supplies to India, expressing confidence that there will be no disruption in LPG availability. Drawing a comparison, he said the Centre had successfully managed oxygen supply across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier, Indian Oil Corporation, which supplies nearly 85 per cent of LPG cylinders across the Northeast, said it has adequate stock to meet the region’s demand despite concerns triggered by the geopolitical situation.
According to statistics, Northeast requires around 1.91 lakh domestic LPG cylinders of 14.2 kg every day with Assam having lion share of about 1.34 lakh cylinders.
In the commercial segment of 19-kg cylinders, the region’s daily demand stands at around 5,777 units, including approximately 4,112 units in Assam.