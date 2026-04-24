Assam Rifles, Axis Bank Ink MoU for Salary Package, Insurance Cover

Shillong: Assam Rifles on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Axis Bank to introduce a customised corporate salary package and insurance benefits for its serving and retired personnel.
The agreement was formalised on April 23 at the Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles (DGAR) in Laitkor, Shillong, in the presence of Major General Jai Singh Bainsla, representing Director General Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, along with Axis Bank Executive Vice President Satpreet Chelawat.
The MoU was signed by Brigadier Sandip Chatterjee on behalf of Assam Rifles and Chelawat for Axis Bank.
According to Assam Rifles, the agreement will provide a specially designed salary package to its personnel and veterans, along with a curated health insurance scheme. The package also includes personal accident cover, permanent total disability cover and other tailored financial benefits.
“This initiative underscores Assam Rifles’ continued commitment to enhancing the welfare, healthcare support and financial security of its personnel and veterans,” the force said in an official statement on X.
The collaboration is aimed at strengthening financial and social security measures for Assam Rifles personnel across the country.