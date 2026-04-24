Manipur CM Greets People on Panchayati Raj Day, Stresses Grassroots Governance

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Friday extended greetings to the people on National Panchayati Raj Day.
Taking to micro-blogging site X, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to strengthen rural development and grassroots governance.
He further said the occasion reaffirms the commitment to good governance and empowering Panchayati Raj Institutions, with a focus on building water-sufficient villages and self-reliant panchayats.
“This occasion reaffirms our commitment to rural development, good governance, and empowered Panchayati Raj Institutions, with a focused vision of water-sufficient villages and self-reliant panchayats,” Yumnam wrote on X.
He also called for collective efforts to advance local sustainable development goals and further strengthen governance at the grassroots level.
“Let us pledge to advance Local Sustainable Development Goals and strengthen grassroots governance,” he added, while wishing people on the occasion.
National Panchayati Raj Day is observed every year on April 24 to mark the implementation of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which accorded constitutional status to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the country.