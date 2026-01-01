Assam Rifles Cadre Review Approved, Tradesmen Promotions to Get Priority

Guwahati: The long-pending Cadre Review of the Assam Rifles has been approved, a move expected to bring clarity and relief on promotion-related issues within the force, said Assam Rifles on Wednesday.
It further said that with the implementation of the Cadre Review, promotions of Tradesmen will be taken up on priority.
Taking to Social Media post, the decision follows earlier communication to senior authorities that Tradesmen should be the first to be promoted at the present level, the Assam Rifles said in a social media post.
The review has also led to the creation of around 223 additional vacancies in the ranks of Subedar and Naib Subedar. Officials said that if these vacancies are properly distributed, it could substantially ease career progression for personnel.
According to the Assam Rifles, the additional posts are likely to reduce the waiting period for promotions by at least two to three years. The development is expected to have a positive impact on morale across the force, particularly among personnel who have been facing long delays in advancement.
Meanwhile, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, along with all ranks of the force, paid tribute to the valiant soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty on December 31. Saluting their supreme sacrifice, the force reaffirmed its commitment to honouring the courage and dedication of its fallen personnel.