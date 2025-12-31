White Owl Literature Festival Returns to Nagaland

Itanagar: The third edition of the `White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair' will be back in Nagaland from February 5. The festival will provide a vibrant stage to commemorate the rich literature and storytelling heritage of the Northeast. “The Literature Festival will bring together the voice of the Northeast, its oral storytelling traditions, as well as its writing culture.”

The three-day-long event, titled ‘Celebrating Stories, Inspiring Minds’, is being organised by Penguin Random House India in collaboration with the literature institute, The White Owl. The meet will take place at Zone Niathu by The Park in Chümoukedima, and the last day of the meet will come to a close on the 7th of February, 2026.

The literary fest is expected to identify and showcase the major contributions made by the Northeast to the Indian literary domain. The event this year will include a number of speakers, such as renowned author Daribha Lyndem, Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar award winner Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar, actor Merenla Imsong, who was part of the popular series Paatal Lok Season 2, and the renowned Naga singer Alobo Naga.