Assam Rifles Carries Out Major Security Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Assam Rifles has conducted multiple intelligence-based operations across Manipur between January 25 and 30, leading to the recovery of explosives, arms and narcotics, and the arrest of an insurgent.
The operations were conducted in coordination with Manipur Police and sister security agencies.
A 1.5-kg improvised explosive device was detected and safely destroyed along the Heingang–Pangei Road in Imphal East. Searches in the area later led to the recovery of iron nails and a hand grenade.
In Tengnoupal district’s Machi area, around five acres of illegal poppy cultivation, valued at about Rs 70 lakh, were destroyed with the help of drone surveillance.
Joint operations in Saivom and Tarao Lamkhai resulted in the recovery of improvised mortars, hand grenades, an IED and communication equipment.
An active cadre of PREPAK (Progressive) was also apprehended from Nongada Thongkhong in Imphal East.
In another operation, security forces seized 83,150 WY tablets weighing 8.315 kg and worth Rs 3.326 crore from a vehicle along the Khudengthabi–Tengnoupal axis, and apprehended the driver.
“All recovered items and apprehended individuals were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action,” Assam Rifles wrote on X.
Assam Rifles further added that the operations underscore its “steadfast commitment to maintaining security, countering insurgency and curbing illegal activities through close coordination with civil authorities and sister forces.”