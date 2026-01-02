Assam Rifles Celebrates New Year with Villagers Along Indo–Myanmar Border

Imphal: Assam Rifles welcomed the New Year with local communities in Chandel district of Manipur, organising a series of community celebrations in border villages on Friday.
The celebrations were held at Sehlon, Kovang and Kachinbung villages, located close to the Indo–Myanmar Border, with the aim of strengthening ties between the force and residents of the area.
Villagers, youth and Assam Rifles personnel came together to mark the occasion through shared festivities and interactions.
A major attraction of the event was a set of friendly volleyball matches between local youth and Assam Rifles personnel, which drew enthusiastic participation and spectators from the villages.
The matches were organised to encourage sportsmanship, teamwork and positive engagement among the youth.
" A key highlight of the celebrations was a series of friendly volleyball matches between local youth and Assam Rifles personnel, promoting sportsmanship, camaraderie, and community engagement while marking the arrival of the New Year in a spirit of unity and cooperation," it added.
Such community outreach initiatives form an important part of Assam Rifles’ efforts to build trust and foster lasting goodwill with border communities.
The New Year celebrations concluded on a note of unity and cooperation, reflecting the strong bond between the force and the people living along the frontier.