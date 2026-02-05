Assam Rifles Destroys Illegal Ganja Cultivation Worth Rs 25.72 Crore in Tripura’s Boxanagar

Agartala: Assam Rifles on Thursday said it has destroyed a large-scale illegal ganja cultivation during a joint operation in Tripura, dealing a major blow to narcotics-related activities in the state.
According to Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out in the Boxanagar area, around 41 kilometres south of Agartala, in coordination with the Forest Department.
Acting on specific inputs, the joint team identified extensive cannabis cultivation spread across nearly 50 acres of land.
"AssamRifles conducted a successful operation against illicit ganja cultivation in the general area of Boxanagar, approximately 41 km south of Agartala, Tripura," Assam Rifles wrote on X.
During the drive, security personnel uprooted and destroyed around 1.75 lakh ganja saplings. The seized crop is estimated to have a market value of about Rs 25.72 crore.
"The operation was carried out jointly with the Forest Department, Agartala, during which around 1.75 lakh ganja saplings spread over nearly 50 acres of land were destroyed. The estimated market value of the eradicated contraband is approximately ₹25.72 crore, underscoring Assam Rifles continued efforts to curb illegal activities and safeguard society," it added.
Assam Rifles said the operation forms part of its sustained campaign against illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region.
Such coordinated actions with civil authorities would continue to prevent the spread of narcotics and protect local communities from the social impact of drug abuse.
Assam Rifles has remained highly vigilant against drugs and illegal ganja cultivation, as reflected in its sustained operations across the region.
On February 2, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Assam Police, seized 116.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakh from Cachar district, dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks in the region.
A joint team of Assam Rifles and the district police conducted a search near Nandankanan Bridge, close to Jirighat Market, around 8 km west of Jaliura.
During the operation, security personnel recovered 10 boxes containing heroin weighing 116.2 grams, with the contraband estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh.