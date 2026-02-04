Yumnam Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister as President’s Rule Ends

Imphal: Yumnam Khemchand Singh, leader of the BJP Manipur Legislature Party, was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur on Wednesday, marking the end of nearly a year of President’s Rule in the state.
On February 3, over 45 MLAs of the Manipur Legislative Assembly reached a consensus on Singh as the next chief minister, representing the Meitei community.
The oath-taking ceremony came after President’s Rule was lifted in Manipur following prolonged ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.
President’s Rule had been imposed on February 13, 2025, and later extended on August 13 for six months.
Yumnam Khemchand Singh is a senior BJP leader from Manipur, elected to the state assembly from the Singjamei constituency in both 2017 and 2022. He served as the Speaker of the Assembly from 2017 to 2022.
Singh began his political journey alongside former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh under the Democratic Revolutionary People’s Party. He joined the BJP in 2013 and was first elected to the Assembly in 2017.
In the first Biren Singh government, Singh served as Speaker, and in the second ministry, he was inducted as a cabinet minister, holding important portfolios, including the Municipal Administration and Housing Development (MAHUD) Department, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and the Education Department.
Singh’s appointment as chief minister is expected to restore political stability in the state after months of central administration and ethnic unrest.