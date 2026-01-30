Himanta Says Indigenous Settlement Could Have Prevented ‘Miya Bangladeshi’ Encroachment in Riverine Areas

Dibrugarh: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that if the Mishing community would have settled across riverine belt no “Miya Bangladeshi” would have encroached upon the land.

Sarma made this comment while addressing the Mishing Youth Festival, linking the protection of riverine areas to the presence of indigenous communities.

Taking from where he left on his recent comments on `Miya’ community, Sarma suggested that stronger settlement of indigenous groups along vulnerable riverine tracts would act as a natural deterrent against encroachment.

Sarma’s statement comes amid ongoing eviction drives in several districts of Assam and heightened debate over land rights, citizenship and demographic change.

The riverine char areas, particularly in Lower Assam, have long been flashpoints in political discourse, with successive governments blaming encroachment and erosion for land disputes.

Opposition parties have repeatedly accused the Chief Minister of using inflammatory language to polarise voters ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, while minority groups have expressed concern over being repeatedly targeted in official rhetoric.

Notably, Amit Shah, Union Home Minister who is on a two day trip to Assam has said that if BJP is voted back to power it will throw out infiltrators one by one from the state.

With elections round the corner, the politics surrounding the illegal migrants will occupy the spotlight.

Also Read: Will throw out infiltrators one by one if voted back to power: Amit Shah