Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Preparedness in Arunachal’s Longding

Agartala: Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, visited Longding district in Arunachal Pradesh on January 23 to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the region.
During the visit, Lt Gen Lakhera interacted with officers and personnel on the ground and took stock of security arrangements and ongoing operational measures.
He also emphasised the need for constant vigilance and maintaining high standards of professionalism while carrying out duties in sensitive areas.
The Director General also highlighted the importance of people-centric operations, stressing that engagement with local communities plays a key role in sustaining peace and stability.
He also commended the troops for their dedication and relentless efforts in maintaining security and fostering a stable environment in Longding and adjoining areas.
The visit formed part of the Assam Rifles’ ongoing efforts to ensure preparedness and reinforce its commitment to peace, security and development in border and insurgency-affected regions.