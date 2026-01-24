Assam Rifles DG Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera Reviews Security Preparedness in Arunachal’s Longding

"Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, Director General #AssamRifles, visited Longding, Arunachal Pradesh on 23 January 2026 to review the prevailing security situation and assess the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the region. During the visit, the Director General interacted with personnel on ground and underscored the importance of constant vigilance, high standards of professionalism and people-centric operations to sustain peace and stability," he added.