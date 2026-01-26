Assam Rifles, DRI Recover Yaba Tablets Valued at Rs 16 Crore in Tripura’s Khowai

Agartala: Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has recovered a large consignment of Yaba tablets valued at approximately Rs 16 crore from Tripura’s Khowai district.
Sharing details on social media platform X on Monday, Assam Rifles said the recovery was made during an intelligence-driven operation aimed at disrupting narcotics smuggling along National Highway-8.
The operation was launched on January 24 following specific information about the movement of a drug consignment through the area.
Based on the inputs, the joint team intercepted a Tata truck during the late hours of January 24. During the operation, one person, identified as a resident of Assam’s Karimganj district, was apprehended while transporting the narcotics.
“In a joint, intelligence-based operation with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Assam Rifles successfully recovered 1,60,000 Yaba tablets during a late-night interception in Khowai district,” the force said in its statement.
According to Assam Rifles, the seized Yaba tablets are estimated to be worth around Rs 16 crore in the illegal market.
The vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also confiscated during the operation.
The apprehended individual, along with the recovered contraband and seized vehicle, has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.
Assam Rifles said follow-up investigations are underway to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling racket.
“Assam Rifles remains committed to combating drug trafficking and maintaining peace and security in the region. Operations against narcotics will continue across the Northeast," Assam Rifles added.