Grenade Explosion Reported Near India–Myanmar Border in Arunachal on Republic Day

Itanagar: A grenade explosion was reported on Republic Day near the India–Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district.

As per officials, the incident took place at Ranglum village, close to border pillar number 168.

"The grenade was allegedly hurled by suspected extremists. No casualties or injuries were reported in the blast," they added.

Preliminary inputs suggest the possible involvement of insurgent outfits NSCN(KYA) and ULFA(I), though this is yet to be officially confirmed.

Following the explosion, additional security forces were rushed to the area, and a search operation has been launched to track down those involved.

Vigil has been stepped up along the border, and investigations are currently underway.

