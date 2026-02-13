Assam Rifles, DRI Seize Heroin Worth Rs 3.2 Crore in Cachar; Two Held

Silchar: In a significant blow to drug trafficking networks, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, seized heroin worth Rs 3.2 crore during a joint operation in Cachar district.
The operation was carried out on February 11, 2026, based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of narcotics in the district.
During the operation, two individuals were apprehended during the operation, while a Bolero vehicle allegedly used for transporting the contraband and a mobile phone were also seized.
“Assam Rifles, in coordination with DRI, apprehended two individuals and seized heroin worth ₹3.2 crore along with one vehicle and a mobile phone during a joint operation in Cachar district. Further investigation is underway,” Assam Rifles wrote on micro-blogging site X.
The seizure comes a day after another major recovery by Assam Rifles in the Northeast.
On February 10, the force recovered 3.518 kilograms of morphine from the general area of Ngopa in Saitual district.
“Assam Rifles recovered 3.518 kg of morphine worth ₹3.5 crore from two persons and seized one vehicle from the general area of Ngopa in Saitual district,” the force posted on X.
The security force further added that the recovered narcotics, the seized vehicle and the apprehended persons were handed over to the local police station for further legal action.
The back-to-back seizures underline intensified efforts to dismantle organised drug trafficking networks operating across Assam and neighbouring states.