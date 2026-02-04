Assam Rifles Seizes 116.2 Grams of Heroin Worth Rs 60 Lakh in Cachar

"Assam Rifles in a well-coordinated joint operation with Cachar District Police, achieved a major success against drug trafficking on 02 February 2026. Acting on specific and reliable intelligence, the joint team conducted an operation in the general area of Nandankanan Bridge near Jirighat Market (approximately 8 km west of Jaliura). During the operation, 10 boxes containing 116.2 grams of heroin, with an estimated value of ₹60 lakh, were recovered," Assam Rifles wrote on X.