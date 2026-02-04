Assam Rifles Seizes 116.2 Grams of Heroin Worth Rs 60 Lakh in Cachar

Silchar: Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Assam Police, seized 116.2 grams of heroin worth Rs 60 lakh from Cachar district, dealing a significant blow to drug trafficking networks in the region.
As per Assam Rifles, the operation was carried out on February 2 following specific intelligence inputs.
A joint team of Assam Rifles and the district police conducted a search near Nandankanan Bridge, close to Jirighat Market, around 8 km west of Jaliura. During the operation, security personnel recovered 10 boxes containing heroin weighing 116.2 grams, with the contraband estimated to be worth around Rs 60 lakh.
The coordinated action was part of intensified efforts to curb the movement of narcotics along vulnerable routes in the Barak Valley.
Assam Rifles said the successful operation reflects its continued focus on countering drug trafficking and maintaining security and stability in the region.
Security agencies have reiterated that similar intelligence-based operations will continue in order to disrupt organised narcotics networks and prevent the spread of drugs in Assam and neighbouring areas.
Recently, Assam Rifles said it carried out multiple intelligence-based operations across Manipur between January 25 and 30, resulting in the recovery of explosives, arms and narcotics, along with the arrest of an insurgent.
The operations were conducted in close coordination with Manipur Police and other sister security agencies as part of intensified efforts to maintain law and order.
During one such operation, a 1.5-kg improvised explosive device was detected along the Heingang–Pangei Road in Imphal East district and safely neutralised.
Subsequent search operations in the surrounding area led to the recovery of iron nails and a hand grenade.